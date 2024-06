A Sinokor-linked MR tanker has been detained in a European port after failing a port state control inspection.

The 50,300-dwt Midnight Glory (built 2020) was stopped at the UK port of Milford Haven on 29 May 2024, according to data from the Paris MoU.

The Port of Milford Haven is the UK’s top energy port handling around 20% of Britain’s seaborne trade in oil and gas and has been dubbed “the energy capital of the UK”.