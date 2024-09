A Turkish-managed multipurpose vessel is listing in the Middle East Gulf after colliding with a larger handysize vessel, Turkish authorities reported on Monday.

The crew of the 8,700-dwt Knidos (built 2000) were evacuated on a life raft after the ship’s engine room took on water in the wake of a collision with the 28,400-dwt Nadeen (built 2005).

Officials at the Knidos’s management company, Elkenz Denizcilik in Istanbul, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.