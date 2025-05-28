All 10 seafarers have survived the loss of their general cargo ship after it took on water off Vietnam.

The crew members had drifted many miles at sea over several hours before they were found.

The Nhan Dan website said the Vietnam-flagged 3,100-dwt Cong Thanh 07 (built 2009) was north-east of Son Duong port on Sunday when it developed a list due to water ingress.

The Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre said the coal carrier was heading from Hon Gai to Hon La. The vessel later sank.

Rough seas had been reported in the area, with water depths of 30 metres.

The rescue centre asked the national civil defence steering committee to mobilise vessels to search for the crew members.

The SAR 631 ship was sent to the scene, along with six other vessels.

Helicopters were also used in the search.

In the early hours of Monday, a fishing boat picked up a crew member who had drifted 17 miles (27 km) from the accident site.

Rescue personnel then switched the search area to a new location 30 miles long, expanding south-east from where the first seafarer was located.

By midday, SAR 631 had found six more crew members in the sea, and other boats picked up the rest.

All 10 were given medical care and taken to Vung Ang port.

The government of Vietnam praised the rescuers for their prompt actions.

The master of the cargo ship had confirmed there were only 10 people on board, one less than the initial report.

Before leaving Hong Gai, one colleague had requested home leave due to a family matter.

The vessel’s insurer is not known.