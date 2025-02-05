The Singapore Straits is becoming a hotbed for larceny as the number of sea robberies has more than doubled since the beginning of this year, according to an Asian piracy watchdog.

A total of 11 sea robberies were recorded onboard vessels ships while underway in the eastbound lane of the Singapore Straits from 1 January to 3 February, said the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery Against Ships in Asia Information Sharing Centre (ReCAAP ISC).

This is almost triple the number of incidents in the same period (1 January – 3 February) in 2024, where four incidents were reported.

Location also played a key role.

“All 11 incidents took place in close proximity to each other off Pulau Cula and Helen Mar Reef, onboard ships while transiting the Phillip Channel,” said ReCAAP.

Among these 11 incidents, four occurred within a short interval – two incidents each in the early morning of 26 January and 3 February, and two incidents on the night of 28 to 29 January.

One of the incidents involved a Norwegian bulker boarded by armed raiders in the Singapore Strait, previously reported by TradeWinds.

Engine spares were stolen in seven incidents and nothing was stolen in four incidents.

Crew members were not injured, except for one incident where the chief engineer's hands were tied.

Ships are advised to intensify vigilance and maintain sharp look-out while transiting areas of concern, particularly during hours of darkness and adopt preventive measures.

Incidents should also be reported immediately using the ReCAAP ISC Mobile App to the nearest coastal State.