The removal of fuel from a grounded MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company container ship off Canada will be sped up as more boxes are taken off the ship.

The 2,478-teu MSC Baltic III (built 2003) got stuck off Cedar Cover in Newfoundland in the middle of February.

The Canadian Coast Guard said the 6,000-dwt general cargo ship Eems Dublin (built 2012), operated by Amasus Shipping, has now arrived on site.

The ship will be used to offload cargo containers, which will allow crews to reach fuel tanks not currently accessible, it explained.

A total of 95 boxes have been removed from the MSC Baltic III so far.

The safe removal of heavy fuel remains the priority, the coast guard added.

Article continues below the advert

A walk-to-work platform located on the Eems Dublin will allow those involved in the salvage operation consistent access to the MSC Baltic III, it said.

Shoreline and on-the-water assessments continue. No new pollution has been observed.

“To date, approximately half of the heavy fuel has been removed from the MSC Baltic III and transferred to other MSC vessels. Heating, pumping and transfer of heavy oil is continuing as weather conditions allow,” the coast guard said.

Early in May, the agency reported that of the 230 cbm of fuel that had been taken off the vessel, 195 cbm was transferred from a barge to the 2,732-teu sister ship MSC Celine (built 2007).

At the end of April, 14 containers were removed from the deck and placed onto the barge.

In April, several tennis-ball-sized pollutants were discovered near the feedermax.

T&T Salvage has been contracted to develop a recovery plan for the MSC Baltic III.

Significant breaches or holes have been found in its hull as it lies stranded, and its structure has deformed, the coast guard has previously said.

The vessel appeared to have settled firmly on the seabed.

Tank soundings confirmed the ship had about 1.7m litres of heavy fuel and marine gasoil.

Of the 473 containers on board, 283 were empty.