Two ships have run aground off Sweden's west coast in the last week in separate incidents.

The 4,600 dwt multi-purpose vessel Ali Aykin (built 1999) grounded off the South West of Sweden on 25 May.

Vessel tracking data suggested the vessel was en route from Gdansk to Setibal.

On 31st May, and a few kilometers north, the 35,829 dwt dry bulk vessel Meshka (built 2011) grounded while sailing towards the Baltic.

Vessel tracking data suggests it was heading to Vyotsk in Russia from Tarragona.

The Swedish coastguard has deployed vessels to both incidents and said one crew member from each the two vessels had been arrested and charged with gross negligence.

Neither vessel has reported any oil leak. The Meshka is believed to be in ballast.

A week after the St. Vincent & Grenadines flagged Ali Aykin grounded, it has still not been refloated.

The Coastguard and the Swedish Transport Agency said they hope to place the vessel under tow soon. It is said to be stable.

The Panama-flagged Meshka has 938,000 litres of bunkers and lube oils on board, according to a coastguard statement.

Authorities have boarded the vessel to test the crew for alcohol and have sent divers to examine the hull and propeller.

The 180-meter-long Meshka is registered as owned by Maryam Shipping, based in Dubai. P&I insurance is with the American Club. The coastguard is waiting for a salvage plan from the owners.

The 26-year-old Ali Aykin is registered as owned by Turkey's Aykin Deiz Nakliyat with P&I insurance with Hydor.