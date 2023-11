A Swedish-owned handysize bulker has been refloated in a salvage operation in the Detroit River, US authorities have confirmed.

The 30,000-dwt Barbro G (built 2010) reportedly ran aground outside Belle Isle Anchorage on Monday, according to the US Coast Guard (USCG).

The ship, which is said to be carrying a cargo of 21,000 tons of wheat bound for Italy, is controlled by Olof Brodin Chartering according to VesselsValue.