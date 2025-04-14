Taiwanese prosecutors have charged a Chinese ship captain with deliberately damaging undersea cables in February, in what is deemed to be a landmark case.

The prosecutor’s office in the southern city of Tainan said on Friday that this was Taiwan’s first prosecution relating to damage to sea cables.

Identified only by his surname Wang, the Chinese captain was accused of dropping the anchor of the Togo-flagged, Chinese-crewed, 1,728-dwt Hong Tai 58 (built 2006) near an undersea cable off southwestern Taiwan, which allegedly damaged