The death toll has risen further from a devastating explosion on a tanker being scrapped in Bangladesh.

The blast took place on 7 September on board the 32,900-dwt Swarajya (ex-Suvarna Swarajya, built 1998), which was beached on the Chattogram plot of SN Corp in April this year.

TradeWinds reported at the time that one worker had died, with 11 others critically injured.