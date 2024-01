Two tankers have had a near miss in the Gulf of Aden after a projectile exploded nearby, according to security sources.

A 108,953 dwt product tanker Achilles (built 2008) affiliated with India Gaurik Ship Management transporting cargo from Russia’s Ust-Luga port was one of the tankers.

Oceonix Services Ltd-owned Marlin Luanda, operated by Trafigura and flagged with the Marshall Islands, was the other.