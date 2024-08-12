Five crew members from a Vroon tanker suffered minor injuries when their vessel was hit by a German bulker in France.

The French Atlantic maritime authority said that the accident occurred on the evening of 9 August at the entrance to St Nazaire.

The 18,300-dwt handysize Olga (built 1996) was in collision with the 6,200-dwt asphalt and bitumen tanker Iver Blessing (built 2011) while leaving its anchorage.

The Iver Blessing was at anchor at the time.

After an initial investigation, the Gibraltar-flagged tanker, owned by Dutch group Vroon, reported five minor injuries not requiring medical treatment.

The small tanker suffered a breach located at the rear of the ship, above the waterline.

This did not affect its buoyancy, the maritime authority added.

The Olga, owned by JMK Blumenthal (Bluships) of Germany, was also holed above its waterline.

No water ingress was observed on the two vessels involved.

A falling oil drum caused light pollution.

France Bleu reported that analysis by the Centre for Documentation, Research and Experimentation on Accidental Water Pollution was underway. But the drum contained mineral oil that should dissolve in water, initial findings suggested.

Police investigation begins

A hole in the hull of the Olga. Photo: French Atlantic maritime authority

“State resources at sea are being mobilised for this event,” the authority said in a statement.

A police investigation has also been launched to determine the causes.

The Olga remained at anchor on Monday morning.

AIS data shows it as bound for Arkhangelsk in Russia, with arrival due on 19 August.

The bulker is insured by Skuld of Norway.

The Vroon tanker, also still at anchor, is covered by Steamship Mutual of the UK.

Both shipping companies have been contacted for comment.

The Olga has not been detained on safety grounds since 2013.

The most recent port state control inspection, in Poland in March, revealed six deficiencies, however.

These included problems with the machine control alarm, the launching arrangement for lifeboats, the automatic radar plotting aid and structural conditions of the ballast, fuel and other tanks.