Canada’s coastguard said tar balls have been found near where an MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company feedermax boxship remains grounded after two months.

The 2,478-teu MSC Baltic III (built 2003) got stuck in the middle of February off Cedar Cover.

The coastguard said that last week, while conducting a scheduled shoreline survey, a small tar ball was found on a beach near the site.

The next day, two additional tar balls were located on the beach.

“The tarry substances, which are approximately the size of tennis balls, have been collected for analysis to determine the source. No other oil has been observed on the water or shoreline,” the coastguard said.

An underwater survey conducted the following day showed no signs of oil. Surveys were continuing.

Heating and pumping oil into tanks on the deck of the MSC Baltic III resumed last week.

When weather permits, a barge will go alongside the grounded vessel for fuel transfer operations.

“The Canadian Coast Guard continues to remain on-site and is working with the salvage company to ensure contaminants are removed from the vessel as quickly as possible,” the statement added.

Last month, a tug and barge, contracted by MSC, were able to go alongside the MSC Baltic III to load some storage tanks and a containment boom on board the vessel.

Containers with polymeric beads, which are considered dangerous goods, were removed from the ship.

T&T Salvage has been contracted to develop a recovery plan for the MSC Baltic III, a representative of MSC told TradeWinds.

Significant breaches or holes have been found in its hull as it lies stranded, and its structure has deformed, the coastguard has said.

The vessel appeared to have settled firmly on the seabed.

Tank soundings have confirmed that it had about 1.7m litres of heavy fuel and marine gasoil.

A total of 283 of the 473 containers on board were empty.