TradeWinds is historically more comfortable breaking the news than making headlines of our own.

TradeWinds became the first team to be dismasted in Posidonia sailing history. Photo: TradeWinds

At this year’s Posidonia sailing competition, however, our team found itself in the midst of a little maritime drama - with some cracking pictures to match.

While George Procopiou and his team claimed victory in their racing superyacht, Team TradeWinds collected a small place in Posidonia sailing history as the first team to be “dismasted”.