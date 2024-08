Two crew members of an Australian sail-powered training ship have been reported injured after their vessel was hit by an AP Moller-Maersk container ship.

The incident took place in the Port of Fremantle on Friday morning when the Singapore-flagged, 8,814-teu Maersk Shekou (built 2010) was in collision with the docked 236-gt Leeuwin II (built 1986), according to a statement released by the Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) later in the day.