Two crew members have died and nine remain missing after a dredger capsized off the Philippines.

The 20,400-dwt Honghai 16 (built 2012) capsized in waters off Rizal in the province of Occidental Mindoro on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), which immediately launched a search and rescue operation.

The bodies of a Filipino and a Chinese seafarer were recovered, according to Commodore Geronimo Tuvilla, the PCG commander of Southern Tagalog.

Six Filipino and three Chinese crew members remained unaccounted for as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to the coastguard, 14 crew members had been rescued from the Philippines-flagged hopper ship: six Filipinos and eight Chinese.

There were 25 crew members on board at the time of the accident.

Article continues below the advert

The Honghai 16 remained “partially submerged” after overturning near the shores of Barangay Malawa, the coastguard said.

“The PCG remains on-scene and fully committed to ensuring the safety of all individuals involved, while also preparing for any potential environmental impact,” it added.

Oil spill containment booms were being deployed.

No cause has yet been revealed for the accident. Sea conditions were said to have been moderate at the time.

The Inquirer daily reported that the Honghai 16 was operated by Keen Peak Corp.

Equasis lists the operator as DFS Maritime Services of Malaysia.

The San Jose coastguard substation was alerted to the incident by a team from Rizal town.

Underwater assessments have been conducted in preparation for diving operations, and work to cut an opening in the hull has begun.

The ship’s insurer is not known.

Five port state safety checks were carried out on the dredger in 2016 and 2017 in China, Malaysia and Singapore. It was not detained.