Two crew members have been killed in a fire on a product tanker off Indonesia.

State energy company Pertamina said another seafarer was missing following the blaze on its chartered 5,000-dwt Kristin (built 2003).

The fire started in the early hours of Sunday near Lombok, with footage showing orange flames towards the bow and black smoke billowing into the sky.

The vessel was carrying 5,900 litres of fuel to Lombok and Bali.

Pertamina said on Monday the Kristin was being towed to the nearest safe port.

The tanker had 17 crew on board at the time.

The blaze was extinguished late on Sunday night. Cooling work was then conducted.

No pollution has been observed in the area after the accident.

A 300-metre oil boom has been set up around the ship as a precaution.

Pertamina said there were sufficient fuel stocks at the Ampenan terminal on Lombok and the Sanggaran terminal on Bali to secure supplies to the popular tourism destinations.

Fuel from other areas was also being diverted.

Probe begins

Shipping unit Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) said it expressed its deepest condolences to the crew and the families of those affected.

A search was continuing on Monday for the missing crew member and an investigation has begun.

“The fire point came from the front mooring of the ship and did not directly affect the ship’s fuel tank,” PIS added.

The tanker is owned by domestic operator Hanlyn Jaya Mandiri.