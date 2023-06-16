Two crew members have been injured on a Turkish bulker that caught fire off Russia on Friday morning.

The 177,000-dwt capesize Beks Force (built 2005) suffered a blaze in its engine room south of Nakhokda.

Istanbul-based Manager Beks Shipmanagement and Trading told TradeWinds the two injured seafarers were taken off the ship to hospital.

A spokesperson said everything is now under control and crew were working to restore power after the fire began in a generator.

The company also released a statement saying the incident was a minor one.

“All necessary actions taken by our crew members and fire extinguished successfully. Two crew members had minor injury and sent to the hospital safely for further examination,” it added.

The RIA news agency said 25 crew were on board the ship at the time.

Tugs and patrol ships responded to the fire.

The Marshall Islands-flag Beks Force left Luoyuan in China on 10 June and was heading to Vostochny in Russia.

AIS data showed the bulker as not under command on Friday morning.

The ship has no port state control detentions on its record.

Seven deficiencies were found during an inspection in Russia in March, however.

These included training for life-saving appliances and problems with steam pipes and pressure pipes, as well as faults with radio communications and corrosion to beams, frames and floors.

The $14.5m vessel has insurance cover through the Standard P&I Club in the UK.