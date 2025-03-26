Two seafarers have died after their tug capsized in a collision with a Panama-flagged handysize bulker.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said in a statement on Facebook that it rescued six crew members from the Philippine-flagged Sadong 33 off Maasim, Sarangani province, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The tug had eight crew members on board. The PCG search and rescue team recovered the bodies of the captain and an oiler.

The coastguard named the bulker as the Universe Kize.

There is no ship of this name, but the GMA website named the vessel as the Panama-flagged 28,500-dwt Universe Kaisa (built 2004).

The bulk carrier continued on to General Santos City to cooperate with an investigation, the PCG said.

AIS data showed the Universe Kaisa moored in General Santos on Wednesday. The ship had left Vietnam.

The PCG deployed four ships carrying rescue divers and response teams at the site.

Coastguard medical personnel gave the survivors health check-ups and confirmed they were all in good physical condition.

No pollution has been reported, but booms have been laid out to protect the environment and coastal communities.

PCG commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan directed the Coast Guard District Southern Mindanao to coordinate with Harbor Star on the salvage, and to begin an investigation.

He also instructed coastguard legal officers to handle the filing of appropriate charges against the master and crew of the bulker.

Survivors told officers that the tug was towing a ship called LCT Sea Asia from Glan in Sarangani province, en route to Iligan City, using a rope.

While underway, the bigger ship passed between them, which damaged the tow line and led to the capsizing, they reported.

“We express our sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Rest assured that your coastguard will do its best to investigate and resolve the case,” Gavan said.

The bulker is listed by Clarksons as technically managed by Shenzhen Penghai Shipping and operated by Shenzhen Shenyue Marine in Guangdong, China, which could not be contacted.

Insurance cover is provided through the West of England P&I Club in the UK.

The Universe Kaisa was detained in China last September with seven deficiencies.

Grounds for detention were safety of navigation relating to lights, shapes and sound signals, and water/weathertight conditions relating to hatchways.