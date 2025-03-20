The UK is spearheading the development of new safety rules for port workers after three stevedores died on a Berge Bulk capesize in Indonesia in 2022.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) is asking industry bodies to draw up new rules on enclosed spaces following the tragic events on the 181,200-dwt Berge Mawson (built 2015) at Bunyu Island anchorage, Indonesia, on 27 June.

That morning, the unconscious stevedores were found in a cargo hold access space on the Isle of Man-flagged ship. Prompt medical attention could not save them.

The ship had been loading coal from barges using a floating crane.

During a pause in operations due to heavy rain, all hatches were closed, an MAIB accident report said.

After the rain stopped, a dock worker attempted to access a bulldozer in cargo hold No 7, but mistakenly entered the access space of cargo hold No 8 and was overcome.

Two other stevedores collapsed while attempting to rescue him as crew members collected rescue equipment.

MAIB found the deaths occurred because the access space had an oxygen-depleted atmosphere that could not sustain human life.

Access hatches into cargo spaces were not locked when not in use, MAIB said.

And the stevedores had not been trained in safe cargo work on board bulkers, or on the dangers of enclosed spaces.

Andrew Moll, the UK’s chief inspector of marine accidents, said: “Cargo operations on board bulk carriers require stevedores and other shore workers to carry out tasks, often working separately from the crew.

“In this accident, it is evident that the stevedores did not have sufficient understanding of the hazards posed by coal cargoes nor, more worryingly, had they received training about the dangers associated with entering enclosed spaces.”

Moll said that although Berge Mawson’s crew were well-trained in their emergency response to enclosed space accidents, their drill scenarios did not involve shore workers who could be on board at the time.

In the crew’s rush to collect rescue equipment, they left the entry point to an enclosed space containing a noxious atmosphere unguarded, and this oversight tragically led to the second and third stevedores dying in a well-intentioned but misguided attempt to rescue their colleague, the chief inspector said.

A recommendation has been made to the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency to review and revise the Code of Safe Working Practices for Merchant Seafarers to ensure that emergency drill scenarios for enclosed space rescues include the possible presence of shoreside staff or third parties.

Berge Bulk has been recommended to maintain clear and precise guidance for masters and ships’ crews on cargo operations and ensure that specific duties for shore personnel are considered and the control of access is robustly applied.

The owner has been contacted for comment.

MAIB has also asked Intercargo, InterManager and RightShip to develop a minimum operational safety standard for stevedores conducting cargo operations, and to encourage member shipowners to use this.

Moll cited InterManager data showing that between 1999 and 2023 there were 257 enclosed space deaths reported, 67 of which, or 26%, were stevedores or shore workers.

“To help prevent further loss of life it is essential that bulk carrier and terminal operating procedures, practices and training equip shore workers to operate safely on board the vessels they attend,” Moll said.