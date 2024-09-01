US forces said they destroyed Houthi weaponry for a third day on Saturday, as a Conbulk Shipmanagement vessel reported seeing nearby explosions in the Gulf of Aden.

The continued violence came as a Houthi official said tugs were poised to start towing a stricken Delta Tankers suezmax on Sunday.

US Central Command, which coordinates American forces in the region, said that it shot down an uncrewed aerial vehicle and an uncrewed surface vehicle in Houthi-controlled Yemen.

“It was determined these systems presented a clear and imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region,” the Bahrain-based command said on X.

“This action was taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US, coalition and merchant vessels.”

The post came a day after Central Command said it destroyed two air drones on Friday, a day after striking a missile system and uncrewed aerial vehicle.

The Royal Navy’s UK Maritime Trade Operations on Friday said it received a report from the 2,490-teu container ship Groton (built 2002) that two missiles exploded in close proximity to the vessel.

The Liberian-flag vessel is owned by Conbulk of Greece, chartered to CMA CGM and insured by the Swedish Club.

The incident came less than a month after the Groton was hit by a missile, also in the Gulf of Aden.

“The master reports all crew are safe and proceeding to next port of call,” UKMTO said of the latest attack. “Investigations are ongoing. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.”

Meanwhile, Houthi Foreign Minister Jamel Amer said tugs would begin towing the 164,000-dwt suezmax tanker Sounion (built 2006) on Sunday in the Red Sea.

Houthis attacked the Delta Tankers ship on 21 August and then returned to set off explosion that left it burning for days.