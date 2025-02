The US Navy replaced the master of an aircraft carrier that collided with a Turkish bulker in the Suez Canal earlier this month.

Captain Dave Snowden was removed “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command” the USS Harry S Truman, according to USNI News, which cited a Congressional notification confirmed by a US Navy official.

Snowden, who is a career fighter pilot and a 1996 graduate of the US Naval Academy, was replaced with Captain Christopher “Chowdah” Hill as interim commander.