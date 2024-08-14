Western naval forces have struck back against the Houthis following the latest attacks on shipping.

In an update, US Central Command said its forces had “successfully destroyed two Iranian-backed Houthi vessels in the Red Sea”.

“These vessels presented a clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region.

“This reckless and dangerous behaviour by Iranian-backed Houthis continues to threaten regional stability and security.

On Tuesday, UK authorities identified a Delta Tankers ship as the target of one of the latest attacks on navigation by Yemen’s Houthi movement.

The Royal Navy’s UK Maritime Trade Operations also named a product carrier managed by Anglo-Eastern as the vessel in the vicinity of another explosion in the Red Sea.

It was the second Delta Tankers vessel to come under fire by the Iranian-backed Houthis in less than a week.

The 158,000-dwt suezmax Delta Blue (built 2012) was attacked with grenades, missiles and drones on Thursday.