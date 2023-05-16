A shipwreck that claimed six seafarers’ lives and fouled Alaska’s sensitive coastline is the subject of a $4m legal fight in the US nearly two decades after the disaster.

Malaysia’s IMC Shipping and the US Coast Guard’s National Pollution Funds Center (NPFC) are fighting over the last unpaid piece of the bill for the 2004 grounding of the 72,000-dwt Selendang Ayu (built 1998).

A key element in the fight is an elaborate proposal, never carried out, to kill all the rats on Kiska Island in the Aleutians to keep the invasive rodents from eating the eggs and young of the crested auks that breed there.