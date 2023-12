Ships sailing in a key pinch point in the waters near Houthi-controlled Yemen reported spotting skiffs and a helicopter, both armed, not far from the latest Red Sea attack on shipping.

Maritime security firm Diaplous Group said on Tuesday that the helicopter may be accompanying the skiffs, though no attacks on shipping were reported.

The presence of such vessels in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, which links the Gulf of Aden with the Red Sea, is certain to stoke concerns of a hijacking threat.