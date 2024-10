The Houthis have released new footage that shows the moment a sea drone attacked an Ultrapetrol-controlled suezmax tanker in the Red Sea.

The video, distributed on the militant group’s official website, claims to show the attack on the 163,300-dwt tanker Cordelia Moon (built 2013).

It offers a new perspective on the attack a day after the emergence of footage recorded onboard the vessel that showed armed guards shooting at the unmanned exploding boat.