An Australian report has revealed how a massive AP Moller-Maersk container ship crunched a sail training ship against the quay at Fremantle last year.

Two crew members on the docked 236-gt Leeuwin II (built 1986) were injured in the accident involving the Singapore-flagged, 8,814-teu Maersk Shekou (built 2010).

An Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) interim report outlined the sequence of events leading up to the collision, without drawing conclusions.