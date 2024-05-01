Video has emerged of a Singapore-controlled general cargo ship aground off Japan.

The 14,300-dwt Sun Brave (built 2015) got stuck just after noon on 26 April off the rocky west coast of Nakado island in the Kurushima Kaikyo Strait near the city of Imabari, VesselTracker reported.

The ship had 19 seafarers on board at the time.

The Imabari Coast Guard reported no pollution or injuries. Shipping routes were unaffected.

The Sun Brave was refloated at 11pm local time on the same day.

Tugs were brought in to assist the operation during high tide.

The vessel later dropped anchor off Imabari, where it remained stationary until Tuesday.

Drone footage released in Japan showed crew moving about at the bow of the ship while it was aground.

The Sun Brave had left the port of Fukuyama earlier that day, bound for Hong Kong.

AIS data on Wednesday showed the ship underway again south-east of Hiroshima.

Clean detention record

The vessel is operated by Lizstar of Singapore, which has been contacted for further information.

Insurance is provided by the Japan Ship Owners Mutual Protection & Indemnity Association.

The cargo vessel has no port state control detentions on its record after 16 inspections.

One deficiency was found in Thailand last September, which was related to an unspecified fire safety issue.