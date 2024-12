Australian accident investigators are urging flag states and class societies to prevent a repeat of a serious grounding involving a Wah Kwong-managed newcastlemax in 2022.

The 208,600-dwt bulker Hagen Oldendorff (built 2020), chartered by Oldendorff Carriers, was holed while departing Port Hedland after rudder indicators failed, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said.

The ship departed its berth with a harbour pilot on board and four tugs assisting.