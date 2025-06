The US Coast Guard (USCG) is responding to a fire on a Zodiac Maritime-managed car carrier off Alaska.

No injuries have been reported on the 4,902-ceu Morning Midas (built 2006) and all 22 crew members have now been evacuated.

London-based Zodiac said in a statement sent to TradeWinds that it had launched an emergency response following reports of smoke emanating from the ship overnight on Tuesday, during a passage to Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico.