UK accident investigators have found that a Zodiac Maritime capesize suffered a hull breach due to “almost certainly” hitting an uncharted shoal in Indonesia last year.

The accident involving the 181,000-dwt Indian Partnership (built 2014) took place in the early hours of 23 April 2023 off the coast of Misool Island.

The UK-flag bulker suffered significant breaches to the hull, leading to water ingress into the duct keel and five ballast water tanks.