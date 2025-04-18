The World Shipping Council has questioned the legality of port fees announced by US President Donald Trump’s top trade ambassador and warned of the disproportionate impact on larger vessels that feed the US economy.

The group also complained that surprise fees on car carriers built outside China represent an “arbitrary” action.

The WSC’s statement came a day after US trade representative Jamieson Greer unveiled long-awaited port fees on Chinese-linked ships that were not as costly as previously feared for most in shipping, but included surprise fees on car carriers built anywhere outside the US.