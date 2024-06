Libra Group’s Lomar Shipping has sold its last container ships as it focuses on tankers and bulkers.

Bosses told Reuters the final boxships were offloaded this month, completing a divestment of nearly 100 vessels for more than $2bn in recent years.

George Logothetis, executive chairman of Libra Group, said the company had taken the “biggest bet in shipping history” by acquiring dozens of container ships between 2010 and 2020.