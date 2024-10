Emanuele Grimaldi appears unworried by the prospect of overcapacity in the car carrier market arising from the entry of new players from China.

The bigger danger, he believes, is the risk posed by a looming trade war between China and the European Union over imports of electric vehicles (EVs).

The trade dispute has drawn Grimaldi’s ire at a time when the Italian shipowner has the biggest orderbook in the sector with 17 giant car carriers for delivery in the next three years.