Greece’s Euroseas has fixed a veteran feeder ship in what boss Aristides Pittas says is a strong demand environment.

But the US-listed owner has taken a big pay cut on the rate compared with its current deal.

The 1,732-teu Jonathan P (built 2006) will earn $20,000 per day for between 11 and 13 months, which is down from the $27,000 per day it has been locked into until this month.