Container shipping emitted all-time high carbon emissions in 2024, driven largely by the impact of conflict in the Red Sea.

Global container emissions increased 14% in 2024 to 240.6m, comfortably surpassing the previous record of 218.5m tonnes of carbon set in 2021, according to data from Xeneta and Marine Benchmark.

The analysis attributes the rise to vessels sailing longer distances around the Cape of Good Hope following the escalation of conflict in the Red Sea in December 2023.