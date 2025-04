US-listed Euroseas announced a new charter for one of its 22 small and intermediate container ships.

The 1,800-teu Monica (built 2024) will be employed by a “top-tier charterer” for two years at $23,500 per day, the company said in a statement.

This marks an increase from the $16,000 per day the LNG-ready vessel has been earning under a one-year charter secured following its delivery last year from HD Hyundai Mipo.