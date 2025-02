Turkey’s major shipping companies usually belong to family dynasties or are the maritime arms of powerful industrial groups and fortunes.

In Istanbul’s dynamic shipping scene, however, plucky self-made men find room to grow as well.

Mahmut Isik started with nine employees when he set up Medkon Lines 16 years ago.

His staff today numbers about 1,200 people working out of the company’s bow-shaped Istanbul headquarters and several other offices throughout Turkey and across the Mediterranean.