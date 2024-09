Euroseas, a US-listed owner of 25 container ships, has found a charterer willing to fix one of its biggest vessels for three years.

The Athens-based company said that a “top-class charterer” had agreed to extend the existing employment of the 4,253-teu Synergy Busan (built 2009).

Wit the contract running for between 36 and 38 months at $35,500 per day it marks the longest chartering deal it has announced so far in 2024.