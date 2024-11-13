Taiwan’s three leading liner operators reaped a combined total of nearly $6bn in profits in the first nine months of this year.
The rally was led by liner shipping giant Evergreen Marine, which reported on Wednesday a profit of NTD 112bn ($3.4bn)
Evergreen, Yang Ming and Wan Hai are raking in the dollars despite falling spot rates
