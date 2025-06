Shipowner Adnoc Logistics & Services has secured a 15-year shipping deal worth $531m with Abu Dhabi-based petrochemical firm Borouge.

The deal will see Adnoc deploy a minimum of two dedicated container feeder ships.

The vessels will be used to transport Borouge’s products from Al Ruwais to the deepwater ports of Jebel Ali in Dubai and Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi.