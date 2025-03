Greek owner Minerva Marine has continued to expand in the container ship feeder sector with its sixth purchase in under two years.

The Andreas Martinos-led company is paying $32m to buy the 1,781-teu A Goryu (built 2022) from Transfar Shipping of Singapore, according to sale-and-purchase brokers.

The deal includes a time charter to German carrier Hapag-Lloyd at $15,000 per day until the third quarter of the year.