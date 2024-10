Dubai-based feeder container player Unifeeder has revealed that it has chartered two container ship newbuildings from Angeliki Frangou-led Navios Maritime Partners.

The company, a subsidiary of ports and logistics giant DP World, has fixed the 5,313-teu Navios Unite and Navios Utmost, which have both been delivered by Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard.

Unifeeder did not provide details about the terms of the charter but told TradeWinds that the vessels are on a “longer-period” charter.