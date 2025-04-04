Container lines face three key challenges in going green: technical, fuel-related and commercial demand.

Chief commercial officer Karsten Kildahl argues two of those challenges are being met, while AP Moller-Maersk hopes the International Maritime Organization can fix the third in April’s crucial talks in London.

“Where we are right now is in a situation where the first problem has been completely solved,” Kildahl said, pointing to the 16,592-teu dual-fuel methanol Adrian Maersk (built 2025) at its naming ceremony in Rotterdam on 27 March.