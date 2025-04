MSC Group has become the first container liner company in history to control a fleet of 900 ships.

Data provider Alphaliner revealed the milestone in its weekly report, revealing that the Gianluigi Aponte-led company has 609 owned ships and 291 chartered vessels.

MSC reached the 900 mark with the delivery of the 16,000-teu MSC Germany from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding in China.