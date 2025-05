Turkish liner company Arkas Line has added at least four sub-panamax container ships to its orderbook at CSSC Guangzhou Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding, in another sign of the sector’s vibrant newbuilding activity in China.

The Lucien Arkas-led company has struck a deal with the state-owned Chinese shipyard for four firm 3,100-teu units.

Arkas may later this year declare options for two more eco-design ships.