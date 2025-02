Ecuador’s navy has seized 800 kg of cocaine found on a Hapag-Lloyd container ship.

The navy reported that an armed 25-strong gang had used speedboats to approach the 11,519-teu Guayaquil Express (built 2017) while it was underway 45 nautical miles (83 km) off Manta.

Narco Diario said the seizure took place under cover of darkness on Saturday as the post-panamax vessel was heading to the Panama Canal, having left the port of Posorja.