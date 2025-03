The master of the feedermax arrested after a fiery collision with a laden tanker in the North Sea is a Russian national, shipowner Ernst Russ confirmed on Wednesday.

The 59-year-old is in custody on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after the Portuguese-flagged 804-teu Solong (built 2005) ploughed into a Stena Bulk tanker, which was carrying a cargo of US military jet fuel.