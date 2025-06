Vietnam’s Hai An Transport & Stevedoring has ordered a series of feedermax newbuildings as it plans to expand its container trade routes to Europe and the US.

The shipping and logistics company said it had ordered up to four 3,000-teu ships at China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding — two firm vessels plus an option for two more.

Hai An said one of the firm units was ordered by its sister company, Han An Container Transport.