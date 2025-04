Car carrier stocks have been losers in the ongoing trade war between the US and China.

Hoegh Autoliners shares have fallen more than 30% this year, and Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s are down about 15%.

Arctic Securities analyst Kristoffer Barth Skeie said: “The global car trade faces a wall of uncertainties as we find ourselves on the brink of what looks very similar to a global trade war.