Investment giant BlackRock has teamed up with Diego Aponte-led MSC Group to buy Panama Ports Co, which had come under pressure from Trump Administration officials, as part of a sweeping $22.8bn deal with CK Hutchison Holdings.

The consortium of BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners and MSC Group’s terminal unit will buy the 90% stake in PPC that is controlled by the Hong Kong ports giant, as well as CK Hutchison’s 80% control over another 43 ports in 23 countries.